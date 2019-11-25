Windsor Police Investigate Violent Home Invasion



Windsor police are searching for two suspects after a violent home invasion.

On Thursday, November 21st around 3:15pm, police were called to a home on Francois Road near Seminole St. for a break and enter in progress.

Police say the suspects were wearing balaclavas and entered the home. One was believed to be armed with a sawed off shotgun and another suspect had a handgun.

The suspects then took off in a white Chevrolet Impala.

One man at the home suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police says the incident is not believed to be random and there is no direct threat to public safety.

One suspect was arrested but two others remain on the loose.