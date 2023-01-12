Windsor Police investigating a commercial break-in

Windsor Police are looking for video of a break-in and theft at a commercial business.

On January 8, suspects broke into a property in the 3800 block of Russell Street and stole portable generators, a service truck, a trailer, cables, copper tubing, and piping pumps.

Through investigation, officers recovered some of the items, including the service truck and two generators, in a parking lot near the corner of Plymouth Drive at Central Avenue.

$600,000 in stolen goods has yet to be found.

Investigators ask anyone in the 3800 block of Russell Street or the area of Plymouth Drive and Central Avenue between 10 p.m. on January 7 to 6 a.m. on January 8 to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for any evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.