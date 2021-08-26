Windsor police investigating a fire at a Goodwill store in the city

A fire at a business in the city is now being investigated by the Windsor Police Service Arson Squad.

Crews were called around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday to the Goodwill store in the 1600-block of McDougall Avenue near Hanna Street.

Windsor Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Mike Coste says the fire has been deemed suspicious and the investigation was turned over to police.

He says the fire was on the exterior of the building and adds it was a challenging fire to put out.

"It was in the loading dock area so you had to get the truck down in there between the semis," says Coste. "Crews did a good job and stopped it from spreading to the interior."

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate have not been released.

No injuries were reported.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi