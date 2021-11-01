Windsor police investigating a stabbing on Drouillard Road

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is investigating a stabbing in the city.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, patrol officers were called to a report of a stabbing in the 1800-block of Drouillard Road involving an adult male.

Investigators learned that two unknown male suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road. One of the males sprayed a chemical, believed to be a bear mace, into the face of the victim before the victim was stabbed.

The man was rushed to the hospital by ambulance where his injuries were later determined to be non-life threatening.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating this incident and seeking any information that may assist in the investigation.

Anyone in the area with video surveillance is asked to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.