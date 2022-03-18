Windsor Police investigating attempted murder

The Windsor Police's Major Crime Unit is investigating a shooting incident being classified as an attempted murder.

On Friday, March 18, at around 4 a.m. officers arrived to the 700 Block of Brant Street to a scene where two adult men were suffering from non-life threatening injuries due to gun shot wounds.

During the investigation, two black men were identified as suspects but the police believe there are other potential suspects involved.

The suspect or suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Two suspects were also arrested for obstructing police and refusing to leave the house while officers were trying to help the victim.

One of the men assaulted an officer and will face further charges of assault and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are also asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check their footage from 3:00 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. for possible evidence.