Windsor Police investigating downtown bank robbery

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a robbery at a bank in downtown Windsor.

According to police, on November 2, at approximately 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a call about a robbery at a bank in the 100 block of Ouellette Avenue.

It was reported that an unknown woman entered the bank demanding money, the teller complied and turned over a quantity of Canadian currency and the suspect then exited the bank and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as white, 40 to 50 years old, approximately 5’3, with a medium build and medium-length red or brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black Adidas shoes, a jacket with white stripes, black pants, black sunglasses and was also carrying a black satchel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.