Windsor police investigating fatal crash involving a jeep and a motorcycle

The Windsor Police Service is investigating a fatal crash in East Riverside.

On Sept. 11 and 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Riverside Drive East and Lauzon Road for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a jeep.

Police say the motorcyclist was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the 35-year-old male victim has not been released.

The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene and is investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information about the incident, is urged to contact the Windsor Police at 519-945-9645, ext. 223, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.