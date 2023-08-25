Windsor Police investigating fatal motor vehicle collision

Windsor Police's Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that took place Thursday night.

According to police, at 8 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Robinet Road for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a sedan.

A 42-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the intersection was closed to traffic for hours while officers conducted their investigation.

Charges are expected upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Police say this continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information about the incident, is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.