Windsor Police investigating hit and run

Windsor Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred on the city’s near west side, and they're asking the public for help.

According to police, on September 14, at 4 p.m. two pedestrians were struck by a blue Ford truck as they were crossing at the intersection of Tecumseh Road West and Crawford Avenue.

Police say the driver of the truck didn't not stop at the scene or render any aid to the victims.

The victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle involved is believed to be a bright blue, newer model Ford F150.

Anyone who was in the area at the time who may have a dash cam, or residential, or business video that can help with the investigation is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9645, ext. 223.

People can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.