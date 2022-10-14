Windsor Police investigating 'indecent act' in the city's east end

Windsor Police are actively investigating a report of an indecent act that occurred in the city's east end.

On Wednesday, October 12, a woman who was exercising in the 9400 block of Little River Road at around 8:15 a.m., reported that she noticed a man in the wooded area making lewd gestures.

She moved to a different location, however the man travelled through the wooded area to where she was and then committed an indecent act.

The woman left that area but says she was followed by the man for quite some time.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 35-year-old male, white, wearing a grey zip-up hooded sweater and baggy black pants.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area with video surveillance to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.