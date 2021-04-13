Windsor Police Investigating More Possible Hate Crimes

Windsor police are investigating two more reports of hate motivated crimes in the city.

Around 4:15 p.m. on April 8, officers were sent to a building in the 2100 block of Byng Road near Walker Road where they found a paper sign that resembled a Canadian flag with the maple leaf replaced by a swastika.

Around 5 p.m. on the same day, officers then went to the 800 block of Riverside Drive West near Bruce Avenue or a report of a similar sign on a front lawn.

According to police, the Morality Unit is actively investigating these incidents and is asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact police.

The recent occurrences brings the total number of investigations to five after two other incidents were also reported last week.