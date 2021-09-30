Windsor police investigating multiple acts of graffiti on Ottawa Street

The Windsor Police Service is investigation multiple acts of graffiti on and near Ottawa Street.



The incidents are believed to have occurred between the night of Sept. 24 and leading into the morning of Sept. 25.



Police are asking anyone in the area to check their surveillance cameras for possible footage that could help in the investigation.



As you heard Wednesday on AM800, over 30 spots were vandalized in and around the neighbourhood, including walls, construction sites, bus shelters, signs, rooftops and at least seven businesses.



Surveillance cameras along Ottawa Street did capture some video of a person spray painting several spots.



The chair of the Ottawa Street Business Improvement Association believes it may have been the work of one person.



Anyone who has any information is encouraged to call our Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-677 extension 4350 or Crime Stoppers.



Residents and businesses in that area are requested to report any suspicious activity or persons to police immediately.