Windsor police investigating multiple cases of shots being fired

The Windsor Police Service is investigating multiple cases of shots being fired late Thursday night and early Friday morning

Police were first called around 10:45 p.m. on March 31, to a report of shots fired in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Pillette Road.

Multiple spent shell casings were located in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Arthur Road.

Invetigators also learned that a dark coloured sedan fled the scene at a high rate immediately after the incident, possibly southbound or westbound from Tecumseh Road East at Arthur Road.

Anyone in the area of Arthur Road and Tecumseh Road East with surveillance camera or anyone who happened to be driving in the area during the incident and equipped with a dashcam, are requested to check their footage for any possible evidence.

In the next case, police were called around 1:30 a.m. on April 1 for a shots fired call in the area of McKay Avenue and University Avenue West.

Officers located several spent shell casings in the 300 block of McKay Avenue, in the area of University Avenue West at Cameron Avenue and in the alley between McKay Avenue and Cameron Avenue.

Police received information that a white SUV-type vehicle was observed exiting the alley between Cameron Avenue and McKay Avenue and headed towards University Avenue West. Investigators believe this vehicle was involved in the incident and requesting the public's assistance for information.

Information was also received that two black males, both wearing dark clothing, were seen entering another vehicle, possibly a white two-door Acura. The suspect vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed westbound on University Avenue West from Cameron Avenue. It is believed that the occupants of this vehicle were in possesion of firearm.

While conducting the investigation in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue, officers located a parked vehicle and a residence that sustained damages from being struck by a bullet.

Anyone in the area of University Avenue West, between McKay Avenue and Cameron Avenue, with surveillance camera or anyone who happened to be driving in the area during the incident and equipped with a dashcam, are requested to check their footage for any possible evidence.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the suspects. Call 911 immediately if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.