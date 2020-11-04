Windsor Police Investigating Sexual Assault

Windsor police are on the lookout for a man in his mid-thirties.

Police say officers were called to the 500 block of Glengarry Avenue on Sunday around 1:45am for a report of a sexual assault.

According to police, a woman was walking when a suspect physically took control of her and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the suspect was hidden and out of sight while the woman was walking.

She was taken to hospital for assessment.

The suspect is described as a white man, mid-thirties, approximately 6'0" and was wearing a light blue sweater.

Police believe there was vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the area before, during and after the incident.

Investigators are requesting motorists along with residents and businesses in the area to check their dashcam footage or video surveillance.

The Major Crime Branch is asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.

