Windsor Police Investigating 'Shots Fired'

The Windsor Police Service is looking for information as part of a shots fired investigation.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Central Avenue for reports of property damage where they found multiple shell casings and damage to a vehicle and a home.

While investigating, officers learned that around 4:30 a.m. the same day, multiple loud bangs were heard in the area.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and police are now looking for a white, older model sedan, that was seen in the area at the time of the incident and is considered a vehicle of interest.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area, are asked to check footage for possible evidence and contact police with any information.