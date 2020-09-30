Windsor Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident

Officers with the Windsor Police Major Crime Branch are investigating a shots fired incident near central Windsor.

Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of High Street near Ontario Street around 6:30 a.m. September 24 for a report of shots fired.

According to police, a suspicious man was seen in a backyard allegedly committing a crime, but a neighbour intervened and the man fled the scene in a black Chrysler Intrepid.

Police say the suspect returned a short time later and fired shots.

No one was injured but police say a home was believed to be damaged by the gunfire.



The scene was processed by the Forensic Identification Unit.

Police say the vehicle had one dealer plate and it was believed to be spotted in the 3900 block of Wyandotte Street East on September 28.

The vehicle was seized for evidence but police are still looking for the male suspect.

He is described as a white man, 35-40 years old, approximately 6'0 and about 200 lbs.



Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.