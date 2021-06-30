Windsor Police Investigating Stabbing in City Core

While a suspect is in custody, the Windsor police Major Crimes branch continues to investigate a stabbing in the city's core.

On June 29, police were called to the 1300-block of Dougall Ave just after 6pm.

Officers learned the victim and suspect involved in the stabbing left the scene before police arrived.

The suspect was tracked down at a nearby home and arrested without incident.

A 29 year-old Windsor man has been charged with Assault with a Weapon.

It was later learned the victim went to hospital and was treated for a non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate and are asking residents in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.