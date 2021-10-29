Windsor police investigating suspicious death

The Windsor Police Major Crime Unit is investigating a death in the city and is asking for the public's help.

On Oct. 28 at 6:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to a residential building in the 3400 block of Peter Street for a report of a deceased adult male in the building.

The Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit went to the building and through investigation, the death was believed to be suspicious in nature.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating and seeking any information in relation to the incident.

Investigators are urging anyone with video surveillance in the 3400 block of Peter Street to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.