Windsor Police investigating 'suspicious' fire in South Windsor

Windsor Police has launched an arson investigation following a fire at a house in South Windsor.

On Saturday, shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to a call about an active house fire in the 3800 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Windsor Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene.

No one was injured but damage to the property is estimated at approximately $100,000.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit was deployed, and through investigation, determined the fire was suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com