Windsor Police Investigating Suspicious Fire Near Walkerville

A suspicious fire in the Walkerville area is being investigated by the Windsor police Arson Unit.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a vacant business that had been damaged by fire but had been extinguished before police got there.



After an initial investigation, police believe the fire to be suspicious and the scene was held pending further investigation.



The Arson Unit is requesting anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence, including suspicious persons or activity before and after the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and the building sustained minor damage.