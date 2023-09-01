Windsor police investigating two separate crashes that left three people injured

The Windsor Police Service is investigating two separate crashes in the city that sent three people to the hospital.

The first one happened around 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Cabana Road West and McGraw Avenue.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Windsor police officers investigate a crash involving a car and a woman pushing a baby in a stroller in the area of Mill Street to Sandwich Street in Windsor. Aug. 31, 2023 (Photo: @_OnLocation_)

The second crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Mill Street and Sandwich Street.

Police say a vehicle attempted to turn south from Mill Street to Sandwich Street and struck a mother and a child inside a stroller.

The mother and child were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for careless driving and failing to yield to pedestrians.

