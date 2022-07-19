Windsor Police investigating weekend arson

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is actively investigating a weekend arson, and investigators are looking for any information related to the case.

According to police, on Saturday July 16, at 4:30 am, patrol officers attended a business in the 4300 block of County Road 42 after a report of an active fire involving large commercial vehicles, including a tractor trailer and a dump truck.

Five large commercial vehicles were damaged as a result of the fire.

Windsor Fire and Rescue were already on scene and actively extinguishing the fire when officers arrived.

Police say through investigation they determined the fire was suspicious and immediately launched an arson investigation.

Further investigation by the Arson Unit determined the fire was likely set just prior to 4:00 a.m.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone in the area with surveillance footage is asked to check their footage from at least 3:00 a.m. for any suspicious activity, including vehicles and people in the area.

Windsor Police are working the investigation along with help from Windsor Fire and Rescue and the Office of the Fire Marshal.