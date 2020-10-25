Windsor Police Investigation in Walkerville Ongoing

Windsor Police Service continues an investigation in Walkerville that saw a building taped off most of the day Sunday.

Neighbours tell AM800 News they heard the sound of gunshots in the early morning hours and called police.

The Major Crimes Branch is handling the investigation, but will only confirm police were called to the scene on the corner of Gladstone and Wyandotte Street East around 2 a.m.

A neighbour, who preferred to remain anonymous, tells AM800 News there haven't been many issues with the property.

She says the building, which has a commercial space on the ground floor, has a polite tenant living in an upstairs apartment, but she believes at least one of the units is being used as a short-term rental.

It's the second Major Crimes investigation launched over the weekend. A crime scene at 2936 Walker Rd. had the perimeter of a home taped off for most of the day Saturday.

The Major Crimes Branch handles serious and violent crimes including homicide, attempted murder, life-threatening assaults, abduction, and extortions.

More information on both investigations is expected Monday.