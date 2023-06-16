Windsor police issue 18 tickets during traffic blitz on Howard Avenue

The Windsor Police Service issued 18 tickets during a traffic blitz along one of the most collision-prone areas of the city.

Officers were out in force as of 9 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue, right in front of Devonshire Mall, resulting in the nearly two dozen tickets being issued.

This is part of an on-going series of focused traffic enforcement campaigns as police target ten of the worst intersections and roadways in Windsor.

Previously, police issued 26 tickets following a one-day blitz at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Walker Road, 18 tickets were handed out to drivers during a campaign at Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway, and a blitz in the 4400 block of Walker Road resulted in 20 tickets being issued.

Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit will be regularly monitoring 10 intersections to enforce violations such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and any other Highway Traffic Act violations.

The fine for failing to stop for a red light is $325, and $110 for a stop sign.

The increased police patrols will focus on the following 10 intersections:

3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

E.C. Row Expy. and Howard Ave.

4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

Tecumseh Rd. E. and Howard Ave.

Tecumseh Rd. E. and Lauzon Pkwy.

Tecumseh Rd. E./W. and Ouellette Ave.

Dougall Ave. and West Grand Blvd.

E.C. Row Expy. and Walker Rd.

Tecumseh Rd. E. and Forest Glade Dr.

Provincial Rd. and Walker Rd.

These intersections were selected based on vehicle collision data collected by the Windsor Police Service over 2022.