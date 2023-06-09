Windsor police issue 26 tickets in continued traffic enforcement blitz 

Increased enforcement along Windsor roads continued Friday as Windsor police announced they issued 26 tickets to drivers.

Officers stepped up enforcement at the intersection of Tecumseh Rd E & Walker Road, calling it one of the most collision-prone areas in the city.

Last month, police released a list of the 10 most dangerous intersections in the city based on traffic collision data from 2022.

Police have since increased patrols with focus on the following 10 intersections:

-3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

-E.C. Row Expy. and Howard Ave.

-4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

-Tecumseh Rd. E. and Howard Ave.

-Tecumseh Rd. E. and Lauzon Pkwy.

-Tecumseh Rd. E./W. and Ouellette Ave.

-Dougall Ave. and West Grand Blvd.

-E.C. Row Expy. and Walker Rd.

-Tecumseh Rd. E. and Forest Glade Dr.

-Provincial Rd. and Walker Rd.



Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit have been monitoring to enforce violations, such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and any other Highway Traffic Act violations.

The fine for failing to stop for a red light is $325, and $110 for a stop sign.

-With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson