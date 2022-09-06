Windsor Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in weekend assault

Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a local man identified as the suspect in a weekend assault.

A victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following an alleged random act of violence in downtown Windsor on Saturday.

35-year-old Steven Kennedy is described as a white man, 5'8", 165 lbs, with short brown shaggy hair, brown stubble and blue eyes.

Police say he's known to frequent the downtown area, and investigators are looking for any information that could help them find Kennedy.

Windsor Police are advising the community not to approach the suspect if located and instead call police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service's Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.