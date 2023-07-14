Windsor police issue combined 37 tickets and lay 5 criminal charges in two separate campaigns

Windsor police have issued a combined 37 tickets and laid five criminal charges in the past 24 hours after two separate enforcement campaigns.

The first was an anti-noise campaign that took place downtown Thursday evening. Police say the Traffic Enforcement Unit issued 20 tickets in that blitz.

And the second was Friday when police set up to monitor at the intersection of Tecumseh Road E and Ouellette Avenue. 17 tickets and five criminal charges were laid there.

The increased enforcement continues as part of an effort to improve road safety and reduce traffic fatalities at Windsor's most dangerous intersections.