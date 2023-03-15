Windsor police issue public safety alert

A public safety alert has been issued by Windsor police following a report of an attempted abduction.

According to police, a 10-year-old girl was at Forest Glade Optimist Park Tuesday night when she was approached by a man.

Police say she ran to some teenagers who were playing basketball, and the man returned to his car and left.

The Major Crimes Unit quickly identified and spoke to the man, who was issued a trespassing notice prohibiting him from entering the Forest Glade Public Library.

Police say there was insufficient evidence to lay charges and are commending the child for reporting the behaviour and encourage parents to speak to their kids about about stranger danger.