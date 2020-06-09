Windsor Police Issue Reminder About Pellet Guns

Windsor police are issuing a reminder about people carrying pellet guns.

Officers were called on Monday, June 8th for a person carrying what appeared to be a firearm in the hallway of an apartment building.

When police opened the door, they took physical control of the suspect and found a firearm in one hand.

It was later determined the firearm was a pellet gun.

Although pellet guns are not illegal, careless or illegal use of them could lead to criminal charges.