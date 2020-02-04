Windsor Police K-9 Nabs Wanted Man

A Windsor police service dog is being credited with catching a man Windsor police had been looking for.

Around 2:30 on Monday afternoon, officers were on patrol downtown when they spotted the man who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Officers approached the man on foot but according to police he walked away and tried to flee when they told him he was under arrest.

A foot pursuit started with the man running into a home and continuing to flee by running out a back door.

Officers set up a perimeter and called in service dog, Coal, who quickly notified his handler that he detected the presence of fresh human scent along a fence line in the 800 block of Marentette Ave. near Cataraqui St..

Police found the man laying on the ground trying to hide and when he saw the dog, ran again — with Coal catching up to him allowing officers to safely make an arrest.

The involved arrest warrants were for driving related offences.