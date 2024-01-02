Windsor police K9 helps track down east end break-in suspect 

A suspect is in custody following an early morning break-in at a home in the city's east end.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, Windsor police officers responded to a call for service in the 1900 block of Rossini Boulevard.

Officers learned that the victim awoke to their home alarm system notifying them of an intruder.

Video surveillance at the residence showed the suspect entering the rear of the house and subsequently fleeing after the alarm was activated.

The victim was not physically injured in this incident.

K9 officer Rolex and his handler tracked the suspect to a residence in the 1900 block of Tourangeau Road, where the suspect was arrested.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully being in a dwelling house.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000.

They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.