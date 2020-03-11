Windsor Police K9 Unit Helps Track Down Two Robbery Suspects

The Windsor Police K9 unit unit gets the credit for nabbing a pair of robbery suspects.

Around 1 a.m. on March 7, a convenience store in the 2600-block of Jefferson Boulevard near Rose-Ville Garden Drive was robbed.

Police say two suspects entered the store and sprayed an employee with a noxious substance, before stealing some merchandise.

A knife belonging to one of the suspects was recovered at the scene.

The clerk, who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, was able to provide police with a a description of both suspects.

The K9 unit was called in and a search led officers to a home in the 1300-block of Lauzon Road, where two suspects were arrested without incident.

A search of the home revealed several items believed to be related to the robbery.

An adult male and a male youth are both charged with robbery, but due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the names are not being released.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch is asking anyone with information about the incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.