Windsor Police K9 Unit Tracks Down Impaired Driver Following Crash

The Windsor Police K9 Unit is getting the credit for tracking down an impaired driver who fled the scene of a crash.

Just after 7am Tuesday morning, officers were called to the 5000-block of Tecumseh Rd. E. and arrived to find the female suspect had left the area in a silver Nissan Outback.

Police began to search the area and came across a crash at Rose St. and Jos St. Louis Ave, but suspect vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

The vehicle was then found abandoned on the front lawn of a home in the 2800-block of Jos St. Louis Ave with witnesses telling police the female driver ran east on Clemenceau Blvd.

The K9 Unit was called in and the suspect was found hiding the backyard of a nearby home.

The 30-year-old Windsor woman was found to be under the influence of drugs and arrested at the scene.

Residents with surveillance cameras in the area are being asked to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.