Windsor police launch arson investigation

The Windsor police Arson Unit is looking for a suspect after two tractor-trailers were deliberately set on fire last month.

Police say officers were called to the 4300-block of County Road 42 around 10pm on December 10 for a report of an active fire.

According to police, two tractor-trailers were on fire resulting in over $250,000 in damages.

Police say the arson unit determined it was a suspicious fire and an arson investigation started.

There were no injuries reported but investigators were able to obtain video of an unidentified suspect and suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.