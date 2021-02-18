iHeartRadio
Windsor Police Launch Hate Crime Investigation

Windsor police have launched an investigation into what's being called a hate crime.

Police say officers responded to a call on Tuesday for a "hate motivated crime" in the 1400-block of Tecumseh Road East.

Homophobic slurs and a racist symbol were discovered on the front door window at Windsor-Essex Transgender & Allied Support.

The symbol and slurs were found Monday afternoon by the agency's executive director, Alexander Reid.

He says the words are hurtful and he called the incident a hate crime.

The Morality Unit is asking anyone in the area to check their video surveillance, between 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 and 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, for any suspicious persons or activity.

The police service is also denouncing "all criminal acts, especially those that promote hatred toward anyone."

