Windsor police launch hit and run investigation

A male cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit and run near downtown Windsor.

Windsor police say officers were called to the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Shepherd Street for a report of an injured cyclist that was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to police, a man was located on the road along with a damaged bike but no vehicle believed to be involved was located in the area.

Police say a hit and run investigation started immediately and the scene was secured for further investigation by Traffic Reconstruction Officers.

Windsor police are asking anyone in the area to check their surveillance cameras for possible evidence footage.

Police are looking for footage between 5:05am and 5:20am.

At this time, police say there is no suspect vehicle information or direction of travel.