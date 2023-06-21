Windsor police launch officer exchange program with Indigenous Police Service

Windsor police have announced the launch of an officer exchange program with the Anishinabek Police Service.

The move comes after Chief Jason Bellaire and other Windsor Police Service representatives travelled to the Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, north of Sarnia, at the end of 2022, to discuss creating a collaborative training program.

Under the proposed program, Windsor Police officers would have the opportunity to train directly with the Anishinabek Police Service, where they could develop a better understanding of Indigenous culture.

At the same time, Anishinabek Police members would have the opportunity to train in Windsor, where they would gain knowledge and experience on policing in more densely populated urban environments.

Members of the Windsor Police Service and Anishinabek Police Service at WPS HQ. June 20, 2023. (Photo supplied by WPS)

As part of this joint initiative, Windsor police say each service will now regularly host officers from the others organization for four-week periods to share best practices and expertise.