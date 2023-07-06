Windsor police launching therapy dog program for its employees

A new program is being launched to give Windsor police officers another avenue to step back for a moment from the high stress rigours of the job.

The Windsor Police Service is partnering with the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program to support the mental health and wellbeing of officers.

The program will see St. John Ambulance volunteers and their therapy dogs visit Windsor Police facilities on a regular basis and interact with members of the service.

St. John Ambulance's Therapy Dog Program provides therapy teams to first responder agencies, retirement, nursing and long-term care residences, hospitals, schools, and businesses across Canada.

Lesley Smith, St. John Ambulance Unit Chief, says in other settings they see a little bit of everything during interactions with the dogs.

"Some people want to actually talk to the dogs. We've had times where somebody just wants to sit on the floor with the dogs. We've had people who've shared tears with the dogs. It really just depends on what the individual person needs at that particular moment and I think it changes from visit to visit," she says.

Lesley Smith, St. John Ambulance Unit Chief, pets her dog Angus along with Sergeant Dave Bohdal, Health and Wellness Coordinator for the Windsor Police Service. July 5, 2023. (Photo: Rusty Thomson)

The therapy dogs selected for the program are trained to offer affection and comfort to people in high-stress situations.

The visits are anticipated to begin at the end of July and will occur on a biweekly basis.

Sergeant Dave Bohdal, Health and Wellness Coordinator for the Windsor Police Service, says stigma is a huge barrier for anybody reaching out for help, especially for those in a profession where you have to be a 'brave face.'

"This is more in your face and then it hopefully gets that ball rolling in those other areas," he says. "The stigma, the dogs help break that down. They're here because we have a stressful job, let's recognize it and let's do something about it."

Bohdal says this program is just another option for those looking for a break.

"It's not about having one specific program that works for everybody because that doesn't exist. What we're trying to do is bring in another option for people and this is proven," he adds.

The St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog program boasts more than 3,500 volunteer dog teams, who donate over 275,000 hours of their time annually.

In 2022, even with COVID protocols still in place for almost seven months, Windsor-Essex Therapy Dog teams logged over 350 visits in over 25 facilities, totalling 2,500 volunteer hours.