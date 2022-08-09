Windsor police lay 25 noise related charges in July

Windsor police continue to lay noise related charges for vehicles.

In July, 25 charges were laid.

15 were for an improper muffler, nine were for unnecessary noise and one was for noise bylaw-ineffective exhaust.

Police say 14 stunt driving charges were also laid.

The police service launched its Anti-Noise campaign on May 2.

In June, police announced over 100 online noise complaints were submitted from residents in Windsor and Amherstburg.

Depending on the violation, fines could top more than $110.

The campaign wraps up on September 5.