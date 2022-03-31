Windsor Police lay charges after stolen vehicle, drugs, seized

Charges have been laid by Windsor Police after drugs and a stolen vehicle were found close to downtown Windsor.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m, Patrol officers were in the 1900 block of College Avenue when they saw a green 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck parked in a no parking zone.

After running the plates on the truck, officers realized the vehicle had been reported stolen previously. They approached the vehicle and arrested two people who were inside the truck without incident.

Officers allegedly located drugs, a pellet gun resembling a handgun, and tear gas from the suspects. The drugs involved were fentanyl and cocaine.

As a result, 39 year old Windsor woman and a 35 year old Windsor man are being charged for a number of offences.

Ashley Lee, a 39 year old female from Windsor is charged with:

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000

two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (fentanyl and cocaine)

Derrick Labelle, a 35 year old male from Windsor is charged with:

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000

Possession of a Controlled Substance (fentanyl)

Possess Prohibited weapon

six counts Possess Firearm, Etc., While Prohibited

six counts of Fail to Comply with Release Order

two counts of Carry Concealed Weapon

two counts of Breach of Probation

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com