Windsor police lay four stunt driving charges over a 48 hour period

The Windsor Police Service is reminding everyone that having a driver's license is a privilege.

The message comes after stunt driving charges were laid in four separate cases over a 48-hour period this week.

Police stopped two vehicles on Feb. 15 - one that was clocked at 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone, the other at 100 km/h in a posted 50 zone.

Constable Bianca Jackson says they are seeing a lot of drivers who are not taking the care they should be on the road.

"When you have a driver's license, it's a privilege and you're to use that responsibly. Driver's are being caught 50, 60, 70 over the speed limit," she says.

A vehicle is towed away after being stopped by Windsor police. Officers clocked the car travelling at 100 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. Feb. 15, 2023 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

On Feb. 14, police reported stopping one vehicle that was recorded travelling at 111 km/h in a posted 60 zone, the other was clocked at 116 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

In each of the four cases, police also seized the vehicles involved.

Constable Bianca Jackson says speeding anywhere is not good, even on the E.C. Row Expressway, which has a 100 km/h speed limit.

"When you're looking at speeding in residential areas, it's that much worse," she says. "You're putting a lot of lives at risk and you're not being able to react in an appropriate time if something comes out in the road unexpectedly."

Jackson says when they post these cases on social media, they want the message to spread.

"We want it to spread like wildfire. We want people to speak to someone they know, that's doing those speeds, to slow down, it's not worth it. You're not shaving anymore time off your distance, your travel time. Just slow down, keep yourself safe, keep others safe," she adds.

Anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit, where the speed limit is set at less than 80 km/h, will face stunt driving charges in Ontario.

In areas where the speed limit is above 80 km/h, a motorist will face stunt driving charges if they go more than 50 km/h above the limit.

Drivers also face a 30-day roadside driver’s license suspension, as well as a 14-day vehicle impoundment, if charged for stunt driving.

The maximum fine for stunt driving in Ontario is $10,000. You could also face up to six months in prison, if convicted.