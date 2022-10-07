Windsor police lay over 300 charges in a case involving stolen pharmaceutical drugs

Windsor Police Service’s Target Base Unit has charged two people in connection to a break and enter case involving pharmaceutical drugs.

Between July and Sept. 2022, theTarget Base Unit conducted an investigation into a series of break-and-enters into local commercial establishments, including two different pharmacies, in the areas of Lauzon Road, Tecumseh Road East, and Erie Street East.

Police say the street value of the controlled substances stolen totaled over $513,000.

As a result of the investigation, police identified two suspects and received a search warrant for a home in the 2400-block of Lauzon Road. As a result, police seized a large amount of controlled drugs.

A 51-year-old Windsor man was arrested Oct. 4 and is facing 190 charges including 171 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and eight counts of break and enter other than a dwelling.

A 41-year-old Windsor man was arrested Oct. 5 and is facing 177 charges including 168 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of break and enter place other than a dwelling.

"This investigation illustrates the Windsor Police Service’s ongoing commitment to keeping our community safe," said Inspector of Investigations Andrew Randall. "Not only did our officers put a stop to a crime spree that impacted many businesses throughout Windsor and neighbouring towns, but they also seized a significant amount of pharmaceutical drugs that could have had a devastating effect on our community."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.