Windsor Police locate and arrest outstanding suspect in sexual assault investigation

The last outstanding suspect related to a recent sexual assault investigation in Windsor has been caught.

Police announced they had arrested 55-year-old Kathryn Muise on Sunday evening without incident.

She was wanted for extortion, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

The Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation involving a fire-arms-related call at a residence in the 900 block of Parent Avenue last Wednesday.

Police say, during the investigation, they also learned that an adult female had been assaulted and sexually assaulted at the residence.

Four suspects were identified during the investigation.

