Windsor police locate owner of envelope full of money

The Windsor Police Service has located the owner of an envelope full of money discovered in a neighbourhood near Windsor Regional Hospital.

A Tweet Thursday from Windsor Police credits social media for helping to locate the rightful owner.

The Tweet also says "The owner wants to thank the person who turned the money in! They are also planning on donating a portion of the money to a charity group that supports the homeless population and a cat rescue."

As you heard Wednesday on AM800, police said the envelope was turned in by a citizen who located it in the area of Kildare Road and Vimy Avenue.

Police said the envelope had a very distinct message written on the front.

The money was given to be used for "an item" for someone's new home.