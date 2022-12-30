Windsor Police locating suspect in connection to string of armed robberies

Windsor police are asking for help from the public in locating a suspect in connection to a string of armed robberies.

Police say one of two suspects has been arrested in connection to three robberies between December 25 and 28.

The first robbery occurred on December 25 at a gas station in the 2300 block of Walker Road, where one of the male suspects was armed with a hammer and fled in a stolen Chevrolet Cruze.

The second was on December 26 when two suspects entered a convenience store in the 2900 block of Tecumseh Road East with hammers.

In the third incident, a male suspect with a hammer entered a convince store in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Rd. East on December 28.

On December 29, Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit arrived at the scene of the 1600 block of Drouillard Road, where they arrested a 36-year-old male suspect for robbery and wearing a mask/disguise with intent.

The sought-out suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 25 and 30, 6' tall with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and a blue surgical mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext 4830 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 5190258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.