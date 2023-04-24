Windsor Police look to identify man wanted for break and enter

Windsor Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for break and enter.

On Thursday, April 20 at approximately 8 p.m., a man entered an unlocked door at a home in the 600 block of Riverside Drive.

The owner was home during the incident and confronted the suspect, causing the man to flee the scene with the victim's wallet containing cash and credit cards.

The suspect is described as a black man, 25 to 35 years old, and was wearing a grey hoodie and a black shirt.

Police would like to remind residents to lock their doors and windows, keep their valuables out of sight, and report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-8477 (TIPS), or online at http://catchcrooks.com.