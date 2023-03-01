Windsor police look to identify suspect in licence plate theft

The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stole licence plates.

Police say the stolen plates were then used in a criminal investigation.

On February 22, a man was captured on video surveillance in the alley of Dougall Avenue between Wyandotte Street West and Elliott Street West taking licence plates off of vehicles.

He's described as a white male, 35-45 years old, bald/receding hairline, and at the time of the incident he was wearing dark jeans, a dark sweater and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4805 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.