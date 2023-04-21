Windsor Police look to identify suspect involved in two separate thefts

Windsor Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in two separate theft-related incidents in Windsor.

On Friday, April 14 at approximately 1 p.m., a man entered a drugstore located in the 600 block of Ouellette Avenue.

The suspect was captured on surveillance footage heading towards the photo lab where he walked behind the counter unnoticed.

Once behind the counter, the suspect took a Canon camera valued at approximately $2,000 and hid it in his bag before leaving the store.

The same unidentified man is responsible for a theft involving electric razors from another drugstore located on Ottawa Street on April 17.

He is described as white, 45-55 years old with a slender build and grey facial hair.

At the time of the offence, he wore a green hat and a black shirt with a skull on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477(TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.