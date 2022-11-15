Windsor police looking for 13-year-old girl
Windsor police are asking for the public's help.
Police say they are trying to locate 13-year-old Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan.
She was last seen in south Windsor Monday morning around 8:30.
According to police, the teen entered a grey Ford Flex SUV driven by an unknown individual and has not returned home or been in contact with her parents since that time.
Mackenna was last seen wearing a black Metallica t-shirt, black sweat pants and black Adidas shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.