Windsor Police Looking for a Suspect in Alleged Sexual Assault

Windsor police need help locating a suspect in an alleged sexual assault case.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of Riverside Drive East and Lauzon Road for a report of a sexual assault.

Officers were told a female victim was assaulted by way of unwanted touching while inside a parked vehicle.

The victim told police there was a struggle with the unknown male suspect inside the vehicle, which resulted in the rearview mirror being broken and the front windshield being cracked.

The woman managed to get away and call police.

The male suspect is described as having an olive skin tone, approximately 22-years-old, standing 5'10 with long black hair worn in a bun, hair shaved on the sides and wearing a black hooded sweater.

According to police, the suspect possibly spoke Arabic and the vehicle is described as a dark purple or grey minivan and its believed its still damaged as a result of the struggle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com